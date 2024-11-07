Previous
One Week Only #4
Photo 2129

One Week Only #4

This is another from my archive. This is an outside look of a cable car. Here you can see the white vertical bars that are used to hold on to the outside. This one is for the one week only them of transportation.
7th November 2024

Barb ace
Great photo! Fascinating for those of us who will probably never experience a cable car such as this one!
November 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely shot, that brings back fond memories.
November 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Oh how I love this beautiful shot and scene! It sure brings back fond memories :-)
November 7th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
November 7th, 2024  
