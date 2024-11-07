Sign up
Previous
Photo 2129
One Week Only #4
This is another from my archive. This is an outside look of a cable car. Here you can see the white vertical bars that are used to hold on to the outside. This one is for the one week only them of transportation.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
4
4
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Tags
owo-#4
Barb
ace
Great photo! Fascinating for those of us who will probably never experience a cable car such as this one!
November 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely shot, that brings back fond memories.
November 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh how I love this beautiful shot and scene! It sure brings back fond memories :-)
November 7th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot
November 7th, 2024
