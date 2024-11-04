Previous
Another for Rule of Odds by shutterbug49
Another for Rule of Odds

On our walk this morning we finally found some red leaves. They are very late this year.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Barb ace
An immediate fav! I love Autumn 🍁 leaves!
November 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks pretty.
November 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 4th, 2024  
summerfield ace
despite the wind and rain the last couple of days, most of our trees are yet to turn colour or shed off their leaves. nice find.
November 5th, 2024  
