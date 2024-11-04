Sign up
Another for Rule of Odds
On our walk this morning we finally found some red leaves. They are very late this year.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th November 2024 11:14am
owo-7
Barb
ace
An immediate fav! I love Autumn 🍁 leaves!
November 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks pretty.
November 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 4th, 2024
summerfield
ace
despite the wind and rain the last couple of days, most of our trees are yet to turn colour or shed off their leaves. nice find.
November 5th, 2024
