Previous
348 / 365
One of our Dalias
This is the original that I used for today’s abstract image.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
2
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
2435
photos
165
followers
66
following
95% complete
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
2047
2048
346
2049
347
2050
348
2051
Barb
ace
Stunning image! Marvelous colors!
August 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful colours!
August 21st, 2024
