Orchid by shutterbug49
346 / 365

Orchid

I took this image at our Orchid Club meeting. I used it for the original I played with to create today’s abstract.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
LTaylor ace
wonderful transformative subject
August 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such an amazing looking and new to me orchid.
August 19th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Astonishing!
August 19th, 2024  
