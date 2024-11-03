Previous
Halloween Decoration by shutterbug49
Halloween Decoration

On Halloween we had a dog costume contest called Howl-oween. We also had a scavenger hunt. I loved this decoration the staff put out.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Made me smile. Love it.
November 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute and quirky
November 3rd, 2024  
