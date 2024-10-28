Sign up
Previous
Photo 2119
Apple Pie, of course
Naturally, after a trip to Apple Hill, one bakes apple pie. Jay baked this yesterday.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
1
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2504
photos
162
followers
64
following
580% complete
2112
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
Views
9
1
365
iPhone 16 Pro
27th October 2024 5:56pm
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks delicious.
October 28th, 2024
