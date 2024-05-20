Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
Gerbera Daisy
One of my favorite flowers. This one is in a pot on my patio. She may be making an appearance throughout summer. I just can't help but take photos of her.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
sj.giesman
ace
@sjgiesman
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
28
29
30
6
31
32
33
34
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th May 2024 11:23am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
beautiful!
May 21st, 2024
