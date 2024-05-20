Previous
Gerbera Daisy by sjgiesman
Gerbera Daisy

One of my favorite flowers. This one is in a pot on my patio. She may be making an appearance throughout summer. I just can’t help but take photos of her.
sj.giesman

ace
@sjgiesman
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
beautiful!
May 21st, 2024  
