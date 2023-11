An End To Another Beautiful Day

Today was another beautiful day. I happened to look out our dining room window as the sun was setting. Did a little ICM since the sun set before I snapped the shutter. We've had six sunny days in a row. Tomorrow it is supposed to rain and the sun will return for three more days. I'm also going in tomorrow to have the cataracts removed from my second eye. I won't be active on the Project for a few days.