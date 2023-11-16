Previous
Ginko Leaves by skipt07
14 / 365

Ginko Leaves

On November 15th Joy @joysfocus, posted a photo of some Ginko leaves and it made me remember a Ginko tree planted near a restaurant in town. So, I decided to visit it to see what stage the leaves were in. They were still nicely covering the ground.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
