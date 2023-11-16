Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
14 / 365
Ginko Leaves
On November 15th Joy
@joysfocus
, posted a photo of some Ginko leaves and it made me remember a Ginko tree planted near a restaurant in town. So, I decided to visit it to see what stage the leaves were in. They were still nicely covering the ground.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2966
photos
171
followers
161
following
4% complete
View this month »
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Latest from all albums
23
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
16th November 2023 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close