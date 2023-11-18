Sign up
15 / 365
Happy Birthday
We finally got to celebrate our youngest granddaughter's birthday. She was born on September 26th but with everybody's busy schedules her birthday celebration kept getting pushed back
It's hard to believe she's 15.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
7
1
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
18th November 2023 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Happy Birthday to her hope she enjoyed her day
November 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Bless her , in being so patient in waiting for her birthday celebrations ! Belated Happy Birthday!
November 24th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Aww sweet birthday 🥳 capture!
November 24th, 2023
Dianne
A lovely image of the birthday girl.
November 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Happy birthday to your granddaughter.
November 24th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Sweet pic
November 24th, 2023
Kathy
ace
A double treat? Birthday and Thanksgiving?
November 24th, 2023
