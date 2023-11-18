Previous
Happy Birthday by skipt07
15 / 365

Happy Birthday

We finally got to celebrate our youngest granddaughter's birthday. She was born on September 26th but with everybody's busy schedules her birthday celebration kept getting pushed back
It's hard to believe she's 15.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Skip Tribby

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Dawn ace
Happy Birthday to her hope she enjoyed her day
November 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Bless her , in being so patient in waiting for her birthday celebrations ! Belated Happy Birthday!
November 24th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Aww sweet birthday 🥳 capture!
November 24th, 2023  
Dianne
A lovely image of the birthday girl.
November 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Happy birthday to your granddaughter.
November 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Sweet pic
November 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
A double treat? Birthday and Thanksgiving?
November 24th, 2023  
