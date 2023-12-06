Previous
Another Year, A New Tree by skipt07
21 / 365

Another Year, A New Tree

We broke down and bought a new Christmas tree. We bought our old one about 5 years ago. When we got it there were some problems with some of the lights. Two years ago I removed one of the strands and replaced them. Last year when We plugged them in half of the lights in the strand were out. I replaced them and finally got them to work. When it was time to take the tree down the whole strand was out again. Before putting the tree away I removed the strand planning on putting on a new one this year. We were in a store looking for something else when I saw their Christmas tree display and saw this one which was on sale. We have had an all-white light tree for years so that's a change. It is neat that this has LED lights so we can change from multicolor to white with a remote.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Sounds like a much better tree
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise