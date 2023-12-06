Another Year, A New Tree

We broke down and bought a new Christmas tree. We bought our old one about 5 years ago. When we got it there were some problems with some of the lights. Two years ago I removed one of the strands and replaced them. Last year when We plugged them in half of the lights in the strand were out. I replaced them and finally got them to work. When it was time to take the tree down the whole strand was out again. Before putting the tree away I removed the strand planning on putting on a new one this year. We were in a store looking for something else when I saw their Christmas tree display and saw this one which was on sale. We have had an all-white light tree for years so that's a change. It is neat that this has LED lights so we can change from multicolor to white with a remote.