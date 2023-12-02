Previous
Closing in On Being An Octogenarian by skipt07
21 / 365

Any more it's becoming harder to celebrate birthdays on the actual birth day with busy schedules.

We had a fun evening together, eating pizza and cake after the usual chorus of, "Happy Birthday" being sung. I told my wife to keep the center candles and use them again in nine years.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Dawn ace
Happy Birthday Skip and many more 😊
December 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Happy Birthday Skip, a great idea to keep the candles :-)
December 10th, 2023  
