Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
21 / 365
Closing in On Being An Octogenarian
Any more it's becoming harder to celebrate birthdays on the actual birth day with busy schedules.
We had a fun evening together, eating pizza and cake after the usual chorus of, "Happy Birthday" being sung. I told my wife to keep the center candles and use them again in nine years.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2973
photos
170
followers
158
following
6% complete
View this month »
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
SM-G970U
Taken
2nd December 2023 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Happy Birthday Skip and many more 😊
December 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Happy Birthday Skip, a great idea to keep the candles :-)
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close