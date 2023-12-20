Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Have Yourself a Merry Litttle Christmas
Snow brightened up our outdoor decorations
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
1
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
2975
photos
170
followers
158
following
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th December 2023 12:21pm
sixws-146
,
mundane-decorations
Maggiemae
ace
What a beautifully tied bow! The whole picture is delightful! fav
December 23rd, 2023
