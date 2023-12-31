First Visitor

Our oldest daughter bought this bird feeder for us for Christmas. It attaches to a window using two suction cups. So far, this is the only bird brave enough to come to it. We think it is caching the seeds somewhere else because of its frequent trips. We are also aware that some small birds will get a seed and take it someplace else to open it as a precaution against predators being that it is out in the open. But having watched Titmice eat a seed before, it takes them a while to crack them open and extract the seed. This one's trips are too short for it to be eating them.



Having this, I don't have a need of a long telephoto lens.