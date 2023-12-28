Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Nestled
My wife's Impatience is hanging in our basement during the winter months.
When I highlighted Harold Feinstein in today's Flashback Friday quote, I saw his photographs of flowers collection and I got the urge to attempt his style.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take. Don’t be impressed with your...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th December 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
