Package by skipt07
33 / 365

Package

The word of the day was, package. This is a package many people have become accustomed to receiving. I happened to get this delivered on the day. How appropriate.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
KV ace
Good timing on the deivery for the word of the day.
January 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh i know it well
January 11th, 2024  
