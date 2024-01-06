Sign up
Previous
Next
33 / 365
Package
The word of the day was, package. This is a package many people have become accustomed to receiving. I happened to get this delivered on the day. How appropriate.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
2
0
Skip Tribby - ...
ace
@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
2986
photos
169
followers
160
following
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Endeavoring
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th January 2024 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wofd
KV
ace
Good timing on the deivery for the word of the day.
January 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Oh i know it well
January 11th, 2024
