When It's Frigid Outside, Shoot Inside by skipt07
34 / 365

I'm taking advantage of having flowers while they last and trying some different editing techniques. Today's projected high, 10 F (-12 C)
More are on the way.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

ace
@skipt07
Simply Amanda
The tones and focus are exquisite. It's like fine art!
January 15th, 2024  
