A Daffodil ala Popsys by skipt07
48 / 365

A Daffodil ala Popsys

I was watching a video by a wildlife photographer that I have been following for some time now, Simon d'Entremont from Nova Scotia. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8i7k8Rj694&t=52s) He mentioned another YouTuber James Popsys ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hH9VBrx3rnY&t=133s). I checked out Popsys' channel and he was talking about how to draw people's attention toward the subject that you want to be the primary part of your image. I think this might be a Jonquil because the back petals are white with the yellow center, so I used a white vignette to subdue the white petals, leaving a hint of the showing.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Skip Tribby - ​...

@skipt07
Life verse: Proverbs 3:5-6 "Seek His will in all you do, and He will show you which path to take." I started my adventure on...
Islandgirl ace
Well done this is gorgeous!
April 11th, 2024  
