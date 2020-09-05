Previous
Textures and Patterns of Nature by skipt07
Textures and Patterns of Nature

We spotted these growing next to Lake Julia. It is a leaf of a Broadleaf Arrowhead plant. Isn't it amazing how much there is to see if we only take the time?
Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
That’s fabulous. Is it a large plant?
September 7th, 2020  
Taffy ace
I like this -- the way the veins frame various patterns.
September 7th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Great texture and patterns!
September 7th, 2020  
