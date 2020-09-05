Sign up
Textures and Patterns of Nature
We spotted these growing next to Lake Julia. It is a leaf of a Broadleaf Arrowhead plant. Isn't it amazing how much there is to see if we only take the time?
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - "God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness." ― Mark Denman
Lesley
ace
That’s fabulous. Is it a large plant?
September 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
I like this -- the way the veins frame various patterns.
September 7th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Great texture and patterns!
September 7th, 2020
