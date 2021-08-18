Sign up
364 / 365
Jewelweed Blossom
The Jewelweed is also called a "Touch-Me-Not" because upon touching the ripe seed pods, they explode. The Spotted Touch-Me-Not is orange with spots. The flower has an opening at the top, and the flower hangs off of the stems. [BoB]
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
Photo Details
