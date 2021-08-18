Previous
Jewelweed Blossom by skipt07
Jewelweed Blossom

The Jewelweed is also called a "Touch-Me-Not" because upon touching the ripe seed pods, they explode. The Spotted Touch-Me-Not is orange with spots. The flower has an opening at the top, and the flower hangs off of the stems. [BoB]
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Skip Tribby 📷

@skipt07
