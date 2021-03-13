Previous
My Little Buddy by skipt07
290 / 365

My Little Buddy

This is a our daughter's dog. I take her for a walk usually twice a day. That way I can get my steps in too. She loves to sit on a chair in the front room in the morning and let the sun shine on her old bones. Yes, there is a dog under all that fur.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Skip Tribby 📷

ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
judith deacon ace
Too gorgeous!
March 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely fur baby!
March 13th, 2021  
Margaret Brown ace
A cutie!!
March 13th, 2021  
