My Little Buddy
This is a our daughter's dog. I take her for a walk usually twice a day. That way I can get my steps in too. She loves to sit on a chair in the front room in the morning and let the sun shine on her old bones. Yes, there is a dog under all that fur.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
@skipt07
✌ - “God creates the beauty. My camera and I are a witness.” ― Mark Denman It has been a long time since...
2459
photos
173
followers
168
following
judith deacon
ace
Too gorgeous!
March 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely fur baby!
March 13th, 2021
Margaret Brown
ace
A cutie!!
March 13th, 2021
