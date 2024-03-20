Previous
Easter Portraits by slaabs
Easter Portraits

Trying to get my cat to pose for Easter photos and she thought the plastic eggs were for her to play with. This one came out kind of cute though.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I discovered the 365 project in 2022 and enjoyed it so much,...
