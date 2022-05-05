Previous
125-365 Chatty Wren by slaabs
124 / 365

125-365 Chatty Wren

125/365 This little wren was giving my cat a hard time today, just tweeting up a storm.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
33% complete

Milanie ace
That's a great shot of the Carolina Wren - love their tail markings
May 6th, 2022  
