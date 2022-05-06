Previous
126-365 a pose for the camera by slaabs
125 / 365

126-365 a pose for the camera

126/365 Not sure what this bird is, but he was posing so I took his photo.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
34% complete

kali ace
perfect pose!
May 7th, 2022  
