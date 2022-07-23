Sign up
201 / 365
203-365 gnatcatcher
203/365 The heat has kept the birds under cover in the afternoons, but I found this blue-gray gnatcatcher today.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
2
365
ILCE-6100
23rd July 2022 9:19am
365project
