278-365 airport wall by slaabs
276 / 365

278-365 airport wall

278/365 spent most of the day in the airport so this is all I have. A pretty wall.
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
75% complete

Photo Details

