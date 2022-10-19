Previous
291-365 Tea by slaabs
291 / 365

291-365 Tea

291/365 A lot of things went wrong today, but my cup of tea never disappoints.
19th October 2022 19th Oct 22

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
