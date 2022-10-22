Previous
294-365 Almost by slaabs
294-365 Almost

294/365 Almost had the shot I wanted. I've been trying to get this bird in flight, but I should have had a faster shutter speed. Next time.You can still see his pretty under colors though.
22nd October 2022

slaabs

Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature.
