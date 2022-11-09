Previous
312-365 sundown by slaabs
312 / 365

312-365 sundown

312/365 The time change has made it tough to get a walk in after work, before the birds turn in for the night. Tonight I got there as the sun was going down behind the pond.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
85% complete

Milanie ace
The timing made for some lovely colors
November 10th, 2022  
