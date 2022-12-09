Sign up
342 / 365
341-365 wind it up
341/365 This made me smile - a wind up knob on the top of the smart car, like it was a toy.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
slaabs
@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th December 2022 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
365project
Milanie
ace
It is definitely good for a smile!
December 10th, 2022
