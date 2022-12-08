Previous
Next
340-365 Pelicans by slaabs
341 / 365

340-365 Pelicans

340/365 outside at lunch today and was surprised to see a flock of pelicans flying overhead. Not a bird I normally see in my area.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
93% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
You sure caught a good sized flock
December 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise