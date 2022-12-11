Previous
343-365 Yellow Rumped Warbler by slaabs
344 / 365

343-365 Yellow Rumped Warbler

343/365 Glad to have the cute Yellow Rumped Warbler pose for me today.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

slaabs

