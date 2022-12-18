Previous
350-365 Faceplant by slaabs
351 / 365

350-365 Faceplant

350/365 This seagull looks like he did a faceplant when he landed.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

slaabs

@slaabs
Photography is a hobby, an escape. My main area of interest is wildlife/nature. I recently discovered the 365 project and decided this would be a...
96% complete

