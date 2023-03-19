Previous
Royston Road by slang
Royston Road

Looking West on my walk towards my niece's place in Burks Fall's, ON.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Sean

@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
