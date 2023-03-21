Previous
'86 Vibes by slang
'86 Vibes

My first job was peeling potatoes in the basement of a fish and chips restaurant. We were allowed to play music and this bad boy got a lot of wear and tear. It's dirty from my suds and peel covered fingers flipping the tape. Great memories :)
21st March 2023

Sean

@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
