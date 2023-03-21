Sign up
2 / 365
'86 Vibes
My first job was peeling potatoes in the basement of a fish and chips restaurant. We were allowed to play music and this bad boy got a lot of wear and tear. It's dirty from my suds and peel covered fingers flipping the tape. Great memories :)
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
0
0
Sean
@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
26th March 2023 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
phil
,
music
,
fish
,
love
,
tape
,
chips
,
potatoes
,
collins
,
xo
