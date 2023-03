Retouching Perfection

Disclaimer: this is my photo of an original photo taken in 1965 (photographer unknown). The photo was in the sun for a number of years so it was faded pretty badly. It also had a couple of cracks and creases so I gave the photo some touch-ups in PS. I worked for this couple in their fish and chip restaurant for 26 years and was treated like a part of their family. It was an amazing time with amazing people.