4 / 365
LOVE + coffee
Taken on a beauty spring walk this morning. A good combo to start the day :)
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Sean
@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
365
Tags
coffee
walk
love
spring
xo
