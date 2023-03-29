Previous
LOVE + coffee by slang
4 / 365

LOVE + coffee

Taken on a beauty spring walk this morning. A good combo to start the day :)
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Sean

@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
1% complete

Photo Details

