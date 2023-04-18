Sign up
8 / 365
Chicken Girl
This used to be up on another electrical box that was on my way home at night. I always wanted to grab a shot of it but the city removed it before I could. Now it's appeared somewhere else so I didn't want to lose my chance again.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
0
0
Sean
@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
18th April 2023 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
restaurant
,
art
,
oshawa
,
dines
,
xo
,
chicken girl
