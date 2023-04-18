Previous
Chicken Girl by slang
8 / 365

Chicken Girl

This used to be up on another electrical box that was on my way home at night. I always wanted to grab a shot of it but the city removed it before I could. Now it's appeared somewhere else so I didn't want to lose my chance again.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Sean

@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
