Drying Time by slang
9 / 365

Drying Time

I am loving whittling and did these super cool little mushrooms. After coating them with a varnish I hung them to dry. When I went past the window to prop them up this silhouette presented itself :)

*phone pic
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Sean

@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
Photo Details

