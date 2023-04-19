Sign up
9 / 365
Drying Time
I am loving whittling and did these super cool little mushrooms. After coating them with a varnish I hung them to dry. When I went past the window to prop them up this silhouette presented itself :)
*phone pic
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
Sean
@slang
Roaming the earth, taking stock of it one photo at a time. I hope you like it :)
Tags
window
,
mushrooms
,
love
,
silhouette
,
blinds
,
whittle
,
xo
