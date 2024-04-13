IMG_8123 by sonyam
IMG_8123

Nuns beach in Portland Victoria
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Sonya Murray

@sonyam
Anne ace
Welcome to 365, I hope you have fun with your project. Thank you for the follow on my project. I like the layers in this shot and that it’s hard to see where the sky becomes the sea.
April 14th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Welcome from me too and tx for the follow. I really like the soft colours and layering of your shot, I’d love to walk on this beautiful beach
April 14th, 2024  
