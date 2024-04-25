Sign up
11 / 365
California poppy
Eschscholzia californica or California poppy after all the leaves have fallen off
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Sonya Murray
@sonyam
Hi there - I'm new to this. I first took up photography 10 years ago but stopped taking photos about 5 years ago when...
Album
365
Taken
29th September 2016 4:12pm
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
california
,
poppy
Brian
ace
Stunning
April 25th, 2024
Annie D
ace
beautifully photographed
April 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
So elegant it looks as though it is dancing
April 25th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Yes, it's dancing
April 25th, 2024
