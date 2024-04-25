Previous
California poppy by sonyam
California poppy

Eschscholzia californica or California poppy after all the leaves have fallen off
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Sonya Murray

@sonyam
Hi there - I'm new to this. I first took up photography 10 years ago but stopped taking photos about 5 years ago when...
Photo Details

Brian ace
Stunning
April 25th, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautifully photographed
April 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
So elegant it looks as though it is dancing
April 25th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Yes, it's dancing
April 25th, 2024  
