Galah by sonyam
8 / 365

Galah

The galah (Eolophus roseicapilla) is a member of the cockatoo family. It is found throughout Australia and is among the most common cockatoos (Source Animalia)
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Sonya Murray

@sonyam
Hi there - I'm new to this. I first took up photography 10 years ago but stopped taking photos about 5 years ago when...
2% complete

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Such pretty birds! I love their colours!
April 22nd, 2024  
