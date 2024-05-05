Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
Little wattlebird
The little wattlebird (Anthochaera chrysoptera ), also known as the brush wattlebird, is a passerine bird in the honeyeater family Meliphagidae. It is found in coastal and sub-coastal south-eastern Australia. (Source Animalia)
5th May 2024
5th May 24
2
2
Sonya Murray
@sonyam
Hi there - I'm new to this. I first took up photography 10 years ago but stopped taking photos about 5 years ago when...
Tags
birds
,
little
,
wattlebird
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured with wonderful background and dof.
May 5th, 2024
Brian
ace
Stunning capture and editing.
May 5th, 2024
