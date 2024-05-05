Previous
Little wattlebird by sonyam
16 / 365

Little wattlebird

The little wattlebird (Anthochaera chrysoptera ), also known as the brush wattlebird, is a passerine bird in the honeyeater family Meliphagidae. It is found in coastal and sub-coastal south-eastern Australia. (Source Animalia)
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Sonya Murray

@sonyam
Hi there - I'm new to this. I first took up photography 10 years ago but stopped taking photos about 5 years ago when...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautifully captured with wonderful background and dof.
May 5th, 2024  
Brian ace
Stunning capture and editing.
May 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise