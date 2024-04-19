Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Japanese maple tree
A beautiful Japanese maple tree I saw in the Mount Lofty botanic gardens in Adelaide yesterday
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
2
1
Sonya Murray
@sonyam
Hi there - I'm new to this. I first took up photography 10 years ago but stopped taking photos about 5 years ago when...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
18th April 2024 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
japanese
,
trees
,
maple
Heather
ace
What gorgeous colours and lovely feathery leaves! Fav
April 19th, 2024
Sonya Murray
@365projectorgheatherb
thanks Heather. We're just going into autumn here in Australia and the colours are just stunning
April 19th, 2024
