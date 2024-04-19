Previous
Japanese maple tree by sonyam
5 / 365

Japanese maple tree

A beautiful Japanese maple tree I saw in the Mount Lofty botanic gardens in Adelaide yesterday
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Sonya Murray

@sonyam
@sonyam
1% complete

Photo Details

Heather ace
What gorgeous colours and lovely feathery leaves! Fav
April 19th, 2024  
Sonya Murray
@365projectorgheatherb thanks Heather. We're just going into autumn here in Australia and the colours are just stunning
April 19th, 2024  
