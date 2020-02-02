Sign up
Photo 620
I'm Ready for My Closeup
On the premise that all animals, including Precious, are part of nature, here's my girl for the second day of "forms in nature" :)
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
cat
,
pet
,
whiskers
,
for2020
Jacqueline
ace
Great whiskers!
February 2nd, 2020
