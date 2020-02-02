Previous
I'm Ready for My Closeup by spanishliz
Photo 620

I'm Ready for My Closeup

On the premise that all animals, including Precious, are part of nature, here's my girl for the second day of "forms in nature" :)
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Jacqueline ace
Great whiskers!
February 2nd, 2020  
