Previous
Next
Outside My Window (Nature #3) by spanishliz
Photo 621

Outside My Window (Nature #3)

Dried seed heads on my Rose of Sharon, just outside my office window. Using camera's zoom not only gets closer, but achieves "soft" effect by fuzzing out the crosshatching of the window screen.
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
170% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely effect, nicely captured
February 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise