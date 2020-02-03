Sign up
Photo 621
Outside My Window (Nature #3)
Dried seed heads on my Rose of Sharon, just outside my office window. Using camera's zoom not only gets closer, but achieves "soft" effect by fuzzing out the crosshatching of the window screen.
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
820
photos
27
followers
34
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
3rd February 2020 1:25pm
Tags
nature
,
seeds
,
bw
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
carol white
ace
A lovely effect, nicely captured
February 3rd, 2020
