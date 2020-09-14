Previous
Shelf Space by spanishliz
Photo 845

Shelf Space

Six-plus months into the pandemic, and certain supermarket shelves still have a lot of space, especially on a Monday!

(I've flip flopped today's word and yesterday's, oops :) )
14th September 2020

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
