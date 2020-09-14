Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 845
Shelf Space
Six-plus months into the pandemic, and certain supermarket shelves still have a lot of space, especially on a Monday!
(I've flip flopped today's word and yesterday's, oops :) )
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th September 2020 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
space
,
supermarket
,
shelf
,
sep20words
,
septssubjects
