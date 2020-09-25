Previous
Seredipitous Shadows by spanishliz
Seredipitous Shadows

I walked on to my front porch, camera in hand, at just the right moment the other day, to catch the shadow of one stacked chair on the back of the other. Haven't seen the same effect since!
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
Liz Milne
Lin ace
Well spotted and captured!
September 25th, 2020  
