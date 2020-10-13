Sign up
Photo 874
Autumn Sunshine
Some autumn colours by the river spotted during today's walk.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
clouds
,
river
,
autumn
,
autumn leaves
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful area
October 13th, 2020
