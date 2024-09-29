Previous
Spanish Needles by spanishliz
Photo 2319

Spanish Needles

That's what Siri tells me this is, anyway. It's my attempt at something for the macro-nature black and white challenge.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
635% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise